Anything for Selena: These HEB $2 tribute bags went bidi bidi bye-bye in minutes

WAXAHACHIE -- Back then it might've been bumpers but now people are paying tribute to Selena with grocery bags. For just $2 customers at HEB are able to bag their groceries with these limited edition totes featuring the "Queen of Cumbia."

By the time NewsFix went to an HEB in Waxahachie the bags had already gone Bidi Bidi bye-bye.

"They took about five mins to sell out, they went pretty quick" store manger, Bruce Glaves.

Even though it's been more than two decades since her death people are still doing anything for a little Selena's. Remember MAC's special edition lipstick that sold out within minutes.

So, if you ever thought Texas-based HEB wasn't going to bring out the Selena fans with this one, well then, you don't know her fans or Texas.

"We had about 150 people line up for distribution today," Glaves added.

A portion of the sales have already been given to Selena's sister in a $25, 000 check to support The Selena Foundation.