Putin’s Posturing: Russia’s President warns about ‘greatest nuclear potential’

MOSCOW, RUSSIA -- Not too long ago, Kim Jong Un and President Trump bragged about their buttons. Well now Russia's president Vladimir Putin is bragging about his during the country's state of the nation address.

Difference is: Putin just came right out and detailed the potential his button has if pushed.

"No other country in the world has this kind of arsenal, there were absolutely no secrets about it," said Putin. "We said it absolutely publicly to all our colleagues. despite all the problems that we encountered in terms of the economy and finance, industry and so on, Russia still has the greatest nuclear potential in the world, but nobody listened to us. Listen now."

Those are the kind of words no one should take lightly.

"Here's the bottom line the Russians are a gas tank in Europe, "Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN. "They have a declining economy a declining population and they're desperate right now for any kind of attention and also Vladimir Putin is trying to rally his base."

That may ring true considering Putin is saying all this right before his re-election.

So our next question is, what exactly will President Trump nickname Putin if little rocket man is already taken.