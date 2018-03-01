Out in the cold? Thousands will go weeks without Atmos Energy gas service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Residents living on streets such as Royal, Park, and Sleepy Ln. didn't get much sleep come Thursday morning. That's because those folks, along with thousands of others living in the neighborhood got an early wake up call by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The crew was sent out by Atmos Energy to either evacuate or tell thousands of residents that they'll have no gas for the next three weeks. Thursday morning Atmos and city officials announced that they're shutting down service for at least 2800 homes.

"It will be in an orderly way, it's an older steel pipe that is deteriorating so it will be replaced by state of the art new PVC type that is more forgiving," Judge Clay Jenkins said at an early morning presser.

As for Stephen C. Foster Elementary Atmos installed a compressed natural gas truck so school can remain in session.

But all this work comes one week after a deadly house explosion on Espanola Drive. Since then, Atmos has performed gas leak surveys and made mandatory evacuations for surrounding areas.

But the area seems to be expanding by the day leaving residents with more questions than answers. Frustrated customers addressed Atmos energy counselors in person at nearby recreational centers.

Since temperatures are expected to dip into the 40's tonight a lot of residents could possibly be left out in the cold.