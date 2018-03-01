Denton County sheriff says his team is ready to take immediate action in an active shooter situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON -- Earlier this week, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree tweeted out a message saying, "Just in case you were wondering, there is no doubt where we stand," attaching a memo saying his squad will immediately take action in an active shooter situation.

This all comes after news broke that the school resource officer and possibly other deputies involved in the Parkland shooting initially took a defensive position outside of the building and didn't engage the gunman.

Murphree says, that's not happening in his county, and by the looks of the amount of retweets and shares he's getting, a lot of people are fans.

The sheriff says if any of his deputies have an issue taking on an active shooter without hesitation, he's happy to re-assign them.