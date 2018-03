Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Animal Services shelter is lowering its adoption fees!

It will now cost just $45 to adopt a dog and $35 to adopt a cat every day at the shelter from now on. All dogs and cats come vaccinated and micro-chipped.

For more information and to see a full list of adoptable pets, visit Dallas animal services on their Dallas City Hall web page. You can also find out more AND watch cute videos on the Dallas Animal Services Facebook page.