Controversial gorilla statue returns to Corsicana

CORSICANA - For the people of Corsicana, the gorilla statue is back. The city recently decided to remove the statue from its community park because some people found it racially offensive.

The ape statue was in a cage as you see in the video. As soon as word got out, residents started demanding for the gorilla statue to be brought back.

Wednesday, Corsicana City Council member Jeff Smith gave a Facebook update, saying, "We have news! Update on the gorilla..He will be placed back in the park as soon as weather permits!"