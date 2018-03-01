Atmos Energy shutting off gas for 2,800 homes in Northwest Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Atmos energy announced Thursday morning they will close gas lines in an area of Northwest Dallas, affecting around 2,800 homes.

The planned outage will begin around 12 p.m. Affected residents could be without gas for about three weeks.

The affected area is bound by Walnut Hill to the north, Webb Chapel to the west, near Northwest Highway to the south and Lakemont Drive to the east.

This comes after a deadly house explosion killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers last week.

As of yesterday, Atmos says 182 homes and 90 units in an apartment complex are still evacuated.

