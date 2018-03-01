Arlington cologne thief caught on camera – do you know him?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are looking for this man on your screen. He is suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of cologne.

Store surveillance video shows the suspect inside the store in the 4000 block of Retail Way. You can see him looking at different colognes... and then walking out with them.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 years-old, 5'6" tall with reddish brown hair. If you recognize him, call Arlington Police Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.

