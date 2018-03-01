Amazon paying $1.1 billion for doorbell and home security company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Ding-dong! Who's there? It's Amazon!

Opportunity just came a knocking for the online shopping giant! Doorbell company, Ring, has cornered the market for home security and smart doorbells that alert you when someone's on your stoop or lurking around.

Now, founder Jamie Siminoff is selling his product to Amazon for a reported $1.1 billion!

Jamie's creation first started by testing the waters and swimming in Shark Tank!

What turned out to be a pass from the Sharks ended up being the save of a lifetime from Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos!

The deal will give Amazon a leg up when it comes to home security and delivering straight to your door. In a statement, Amazon said "Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We're excited to work with this talented team."

Who knows, maybe it will help keep those pesky porch pirates at bay.