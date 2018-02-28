Papa Out ✌️: NFL scores 4-year deal with Pizza Hut as their official sponsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Looks like Papa John's is done stirring the pot, well, at least the big pot of beef he had with the NFL. Founder, John Schnatter officially ending his partnership with the league.

Things got heated during the season when Papa preached that the NFL's national anthem protests were hurting his sales. Shortly after, some players didn't stop taking a knee and Papa John's sales didn't stop taking a hit. In fact, the company's stock declined basically forcing Schnatter to step down as the CEO.

Fast-forward to today and while the football season is done so is the NFL and Papa John's eight year relationship.

Now before you make the call, sources say the break-up was mutual and they're both moving on to better things.

Turns out, the NFL has scored a four-year deal with Pizza Hut which has twice as many locations as Papa John's to be it's official sponsor. As for Papa, well they say he'll still dibble and dabble into football Sundays without using the league's logos.

Maybe he'll find some other sports franchise to get saucy with. After all that's how the game is played, right?