Nebraska Furniture Mart Hot Shot Challenge Rules

“The Hot Shot Challenge”

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited and outside Texas. “The Hot Shot Challenge” (The Hot Shot Challenge) is sponsored by CW33 (KDAF-TV) and Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. (“Sponsors”), whose decisions regarding all aspects of the Hot Shot Challenge shall be final and binding in all respects.

Eligibility:

The Hot Shot Challenge is open to individuals (“Participants”) who meet all eligibility requirements set forth in this section or otherwise under these official rules.

Participants must be a legal U.S. Resident and 13 years of age or older on or before Saturday, March 10, 2018 and possess a valid I.D. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

Individuals with a history of criminal activity involving Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc., (hereinafter, “NFM”), CW33, or any of their affiliates, subsidiary or parent companies are not eligible to participate or claim a prize. Employees of Sponsors and their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiary and parent companies, sales reps, marketing affiliates and partners, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of the immediate families or households of each are not eligible. Any member of a household that has been awarded a prize by Sponsors in the past 60 days is ineligible.

How to Enter Contest:

To enter the contest, Participants must come to Nebraska Furniture Mart on March 10, 2018, between the hours of noon CST and 3pm CST. Participants will have 25 seconds to play the “Pop-A-Shot” basketball game against “The Fastest Man Alive” (Fastest Man). If the Fastest Man outscores the participant, participant will win a CW33 prize with an ARV of ten dollars or less. If the participant outscores the Fastest Man, participant will win a CW33 prize bag with an ARV of twenty-five dollars or less, and will be eligible to win one of three Grand Prizes, provided by Nebraska Furniture Mart. The final participant will be eligible at 3:00pm CST. Sponsors’ clock will be the official timepiece of the Hot Shot Challenge.

Participation and entry is on a first come, first serve basis. Each participant will fill out a registration form that must be completely filled out. Participants will hand registration form to the “referee” who will record number of shots made and return it to CW33 personnel. Only one entry per person per day will be allowed.

Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different identities or registrations will void such entries and that entrant may be disqualified. No electronic or mechanically reproduced entries are permitted.

Only entries complying with the entry rules shall be counted in the contest. Sponsors are not responsible for entries lost, late, misdirected, or illegible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Odds of winning prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the eligibility period.

PRIZES:

There is one prize that will be awarded:

One LG 55 inch 4K HDTV (Value: $800.00)

No cash redemption or prize substitution allowed by winner. Prize is non-transferable and has no other cash equivalent. Winner is responsible for all taxes on prizes. One prize per person or household. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will the Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Any prize awarded to persons under the age of 18, MUST be claimed by a parent or legal guardian.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION:

In the event of a tie, prize will be awarded based on random drawing between the tied entries. Prizes will be awarded in the following order. The qualified participant with the highest score will be awarded the prize with the prize. Sponsors will attempt to contact a potential winner by telephone. Potential winner must answer Sponsors’ phone call to acknowledge winning the prize. If winner cannot be contacted or reached within five (5) business days of the first notification attempt, declines the prize, or is deemed ineligible to participate, they will be disqualified and Sponsors may choose an alternate winner from among the remaining eligible entries. Winner must pick up their prize within thirty (30) days of acknowledgement as a qualified winner at The Texas Nebraska Furniture Mart during regular store hours or forfeit the prize. Sponsors will be the sole and final judge of eligibility, winner verification and all other matters connected with the contest.

Winner must meet and agree to all eligibility requirements, terms and conditions mentioned in official rules. Winner will be awarded prizes upon verification of eligibility requirements.

Terms of Participation:

Decisions of Sponsors Final and Binding. By entering the Contest, the Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsors in all matters relating to the rules, contest and administration of the prize giveaway. Such decisions of Sponsors shall be final. Sponsors reserve the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in a Participant’s disqualification and ineligibility to receive a prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Sponsors are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Contest, or in the announcement of a prize.

Limitation of Liability and Indemnification. Participants agree to release from all liability, loss, damage, or injury resulting from, and to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless NFM and its respective parents, companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, and those of the vendor participants (CW33 and LG) against any and all liability, damages or causes of action (however named or described), with respect to or arising out of either (i) Participant’s participation in the Contest; (ii) the receipt or use of any prize awarded, or (iii) use of any information provided by Participant to NFM for purposes of this Contest. Prizes are awarded “AS-IS,” and NFM, and its employees and agents have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize including, but not limited to, its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. All entrants must read, understand and sign a release waiver in order to compete in the contest.

Release Facebook, Twitter and Instagram of Liability . By entering, entrants agree to release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their parent companies, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, licensees, representatives & agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from the entrants’ participation in this Contest. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook and Twitter.

Modification and Termination. In the event the Contest is compromised by unauthorized human intervention, tampering, mechanical or electronic failures, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsors which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right, but not the obligation, in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or termination the Contest, in which case Sponsors shall not be required to award any prize or substitute prize. Sponsors will prosecute any and all fraudulent activities to the fullest extent of the law.

By participating in the Contest, winning Participants agree to grant Sponsors and its licensees, affiliates and assigns the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, at any time or times, such winning Participants’ names, portraits, pictures, voices, likenesses and biographical information as news or information and for advertising and promotional purposes relating to this Contest without additional financial or other compensation, unless prohibited by law. Winning Participants further agree to appear for any presentation or other activity which may include filming, audio, video, electronic or other recordings and/or interviews as may be determined from time to time by Sponsors. To claim the prize, Winning Participants will be required to provide picture proof of identification, which may include a driver’s license, passport, voting card or similar government issued identification. Winning Participants must sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. By providing information to Sponsors pursuant to this Contest, Participants consent to Sponsors’ use of such information for promotional or any other purposes allowed by law.

SWEEPSTAKES RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Rules are available on-site at the Texas Nebraska Furniture Mart, online at CW33.com, or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to CW33, KDAF-TV, 8001 John W. Carpenter Freeway Dallas, TX 75247. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, after May 1, 2018 to “The Hot Shot Challenge” at the same address.