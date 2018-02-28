Join the Club: Ilovekickboxing packs a punch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- If your stress meter is hitting overload then maybe it's time to unleash your inner fighter with Ilovekickboxing.

The adrenaline flowing, fully body workout is sure to have you sweating and burning away the day's worries.

"The first 15 minutes is the warm up, it is hard, I mean it will wear you out but it is the best. It's fast-paced but it's over before you even know it and then the rest of it you're hitting the bag and stretching and just having fun," said Allison Johnson during her kickboxing session.

You don't have to be a Muay Thai expert to keep up in class, although you'd still get a heck of a workout if you were a kickboxing champ. The class is designed so anyone can join at their own pace.

"We have the best instructors, they make you feel good, they push you regardless of how you feel on a daily basis. I love it I absolutely wouldn't change it for the world," said Jemicia Matherson.

So, strap on those gloves and get ready to kick some butt. Here's how you can join the club:

http://www.ilovekickboxingdallasmarshlanetx.com/

"I would say do not be intimidated everyone in here is trying to reach the same goal and we're here to work with each other," said Matherson.