Dez’ catch should be good in future, Cowboys Cheerleaders join Smithsonian

FRISCO -- Three years later, Cowboys fans still (loudly) claim that Dez Bryant caught that infamous playoff pass at Green Bay. Now, they have some consolation as the NFL's competition committee agrees that play should be a catch, and there might be a rules change as early as this coming season. Better late than never, right?

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be enshrined in the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History after donating several items in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

"I have been reaching out to the Smithsonian since 2002," says team director Kelli Finglass. "I had to kind of present the case of all the cheerleaders' influences on pop culture."

Not a hard thing to do. Besides the iconic uniforms, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have their own Barbie dolls, they've received multiple military honors and awards for their 82 (and counting) USO tours which have spanned 42 countries, they have two made-for-TV movies to their name, and their "Making The Team" series on Country Music Television which will shoot its 13th season this year.

The cheerleader memorabilia will be part of a new entertainment and sports gallery scheduled to open in 2020, and Finglass, whose own boots from her cheerleading days were among the donated items, says it will have some pretty good company around it.

"I think my most exciting moment was seeing Seinfeld's puffy shirt and Ms. Piggy!"

No argument from us there!