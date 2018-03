Heads up Dallas Cowboys fans! You will not be able to buy tickets from Ticketmaster anymore.

The team has opted out of the NFL’s deal with Ticketmaster, according to ESPN on Tuesday.



You can now buy them at Seat Geek, which will be the team’s primary box office source.

This deal will give the Cowboys a 15% equity stake in the company.

The Cowboys aren’t the first team to opt out of selling tickets on TicketMaster. The Detroit Lions switched their primary ticketing to Veritix in 2013.