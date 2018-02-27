Wild weather in North Pole and Rome takes the world by storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROME, ITALY -- If you think the weather has been a little weird lately here in Texas, it's just as weird in other parts of the world.

A rare arctic storm nicknamed the 'beast from the east' is breaking records in Rome. Temperatures are at the lowest they've been all winter.

While many of the schools and businesses are closed, folks are enjoying the snow and ice. Rome is used to mild winters because of its Mediterranean climate. Usually restaurants would keep outdoor seating open even through the coldest months of the year. With the snow, that's probably not a good idea this time.

In an ironic twist, the north pole is warmer than usual. Scientist can't believe it! Temps are running about 35 degrees. That's 50 degrees above normal temps for this time of year.

It doesn't make much sense, especially since the sun won't even rise til late March. This is supposed to be the coldest part of winter at the North Pole.

One of the only reasons scientist can come up with for this kind of change is a recent warming of the stratosphere. However, scientist have a hard time explaining why that happens, too.

This wild weather is taking the world by storm.