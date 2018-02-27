Mesquite youth pastor arrested on multiple counts of sex assault of child

MESQUITE – A Baptist youth mentor is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for more than a year.

Police say 33-year-old Steven Aaron Winn, an assistant youth pastor at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, began a sexual relationship with a female student at the church’s private Christian school when the girl was 15-years-old. The relationship lasted 14 months.

Winn, of Crandall, was arrested February 22 and charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Dallas County, with $25,000 bond set for each of the three counts. He was charged February 26 with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Kaufman County, with $1,000 bond set for each of those counts.

Winn worked as a construction inspector in the City of Mesquite Public Works Department for the past 14 years until he was fired on February 20, 2018.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.