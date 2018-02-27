Mesquite youth pastor arrested on multiple counts of sex assault of child

Posted 2:38 pm, February 27, 2018, by

MESQUITE – A Baptist youth mentor is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for more than a year.

Police say 33-year-old Steven Aaron Winn, an assistant youth pastor at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, began a sexual relationship with a female student at the church’s private Christian school when the girl was 15-years-old. The relationship lasted 14 months.

Steven Aaron Winn
Dallas County Sheriffs Department

Winn, of Crandall, was arrested February 22 and charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Dallas County, with $25,000 bond set for each of the three counts. He was charged February 26 with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Kaufman County, with $1,000 bond set for each of those counts.

Winn worked as a construction inspector in the City of Mesquite Public Works Department for the past 14 years until he was fired on February 20, 2018.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Related stories