Many Texas educators want to be armed, but not necessarily with guns…

DALLAS-- Thousands of teachers online are asking to be armed, but not with guns.

Rather, with enough books for each student, a mold free classroom, maybe just a working heater, or a few snacks to feed their hungry kids.

You get the idea.

#ArmMeWith Snacks to feed my hungry students who can't focus. #ArmMeWith A curriculum that focuses on student passions rather than raising test scores. #ArmMeWith a comprehensive school counseling program. DO NOT #ArmMeWith a gun. I teach to raise up the future, not to bury it. — Noelle Clark (@teachnoelle) February 23, 2018

#ArmMeWith is a reaction to the suggestion made by President Trump that teachers should be armed with guns. Now some teachers are trying to educate him on what they need.

Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again - a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Some Texas teachers are joining in on the #ArmMeWith movement.

#ArmMeWith tissue, Lysol, pencils, erasers, paper, scissors, leveled books, folders, binders, working technology.... NOT A GUN! — Sarah Rose (@sdOt921) February 24, 2018

#armmewith kids and love and hope and books and more love and wisdom and patience and laughter and empathy and compassion. These are the things I carry. — Tolly Salz (@tollyllamamama) February 24, 2018

#ArmMeWith the patience and strength to continue to teach my students compassion and love for their peers and community. Always. Everyday. — Emily Lauren Sires (@ItsMsSires) February 21, 2018

Memo to #WhiteHouse: feel free to compensate me for the time, effort, & money I devote to educating your children. Don't compensate me for bringing a firearm into my classroom. #ArmMeWith #NeverAgain — Nick Franco (@nickfrancoart) February 27, 2018

Check out this area teacher who tweeted at President Trump.

Ana-Maria Ramos is one of the Dallas educators joining in on the conversation. "I am a teacher, my daughter is a teacher, my family, I have cousins who are teachers, every single teacher that I know has spent her own money for her classroom." She says it's very common for teachers to pay for items for their students. Adding that often it goes unnoticed.

She's a gun owner herself, but says teachers plus weapons don't equal a safe classroom. "We are kind of like the sleeping giant. Like, teachers are just kind of like, more budget cuts this year, and there are more budget cuts next year, but now we are proposing to arm these teachers. I think that has really awakened the sleeping giant. I will give my heart to my students, don't ask my to target my students."

Teachers are fighting back, both inside and outside of the classroom. Fighting against tyrannical NRA politicians! Fighting for our freedom to teach! We’re exercising our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms....#ArmMeWith #BlueWave2018 #Ramos4Texas pic.twitter.com/wpUXO2wAJE — Ana-Maria Ramos (@Ramos4Texas) February 25, 2018

Ramos says the movement is beautiful, and hopes the area teachers will make an impact on legislation.

It's time to arm us teachers with many things, but NEVER guns!! #ArmMeWith pic.twitter.com/jWMjyJkAjY — Shannon Hoff (@techsavvyshan) February 24, 2018

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

