Jerry Jones may be fined millions by NFL as Roger Goodell feud grows

DALLAS - Could a new battle be brewing between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell?

Sources tell ESPN the NFL is demanding Jerry Jones reimburse them more than $2 million for court costs related to star running back Ezekiel Elliot's suspension. The league also wants compensation for defending themselves against Jones' threats to sue over the renewal of Goodell's contract extension.

Sources say Roger Goodell wasn't the one to generate these reimbursement talks. Instead, it was Jones' fellow owners.