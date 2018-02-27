Hometown Girl: Melissa Rycroft on growing up and living in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Rycroft's career has already seen her become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, a bachelorette on ABC's The Bachelor, dance across the stage on Dancing With the Stars, and star in the CMT reality TV series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team - just to name a few!

And that's all before co-hosting CW33's Morning Dose.!

However, at the end of the day, what she revels in most is being a wife, mother, and native North Texan.

Watch the video above to hear about her childhood growing up in North Texas and now raising her own family here.

You can watch Melissa weekday mornings on Morning Dose. from 5 - 8 AM right here on CW33 or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.