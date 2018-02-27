Gov. Abbott warns GOP about Democrat votes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly said in an email that Democrats in Texas have out-voted the Republicans in the 2018 primaries.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Abbott sent an email to supporters asking for donations and warning that Democratic enthusiasm in Texas could lead to results that mirror the party's victories in special elections across the country.

Early voting for the March primary elections in Texas is more than halfway over and already, Democrat voters out-beat Republican voters by 16,000.