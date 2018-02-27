Fired Mavs writer gives first interview since scandal broke as team tries to move forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks installed a new sign on their new headquarters Tuesday.

A good, if unintentional, metaphor for the new start the franchise is looking for after being rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal last week.

Earl K. Sneed, the former Dallas Mavericks beat writer who was fired following last week's Sports Illustrated report detailing numerous instances of sexual misconduct in the organization, took to the radio on Tuesday to clear up some of what he claims are inaccuracies regarding his indiscretions.

Sneed appeared on ESPN Radio 103.3 FM's J Dub City show, saying the second of his two alleged domestic violence issues while employed by the Mavs was partly in self-defense--but conceded his actions were still wrong.

"I'm not sitting here saying what I did was right or what I did could not have been avoided, because it could have," said Sneed. "I've learned since then, through the counseling I've gone through, the art of walking away from situations."

The Mavs have hired outside investigators to look into the allegations reported in Sports Illustrated's article, which include keeping Sneed employed despite his personal troubles and keeping former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery employed despite a long list of complaints from female employees about verbal and physical harassment.

Buddy Pittman, the team's head of human resources while many of these issues allegedly took place, was also fired as part of the fallout.

Head coach Rick Carlisle says simply having the whole organization under the same roof at the new HQ will help.

Mavs fans can only hope that's the case, because with a 19 and 42 record, it ain't like a championship is gonna wash this away.