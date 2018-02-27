Dolce & Gabbana replace models with drones on the runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, ITALY -- It's 2018 y'all and you're looking at the future of fashion!

Models are SO last season! Dolce & Gabbana uses drones to model the latest handbags. #MFW pic.twitter.com/F27myZeJrl — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) February 25, 2018

Your eyes do not deceive you! Those are drones, holding purses, flying down a runway!

At Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana decided to debut their handbag collection with a drone show as a way to display the bags without well-dressed humans being a distraction.

The whole thing didn't take off with all the glitz and the glam! Apparently, the show was delayed a whole 45 minutes because the audience was asked to turn off their Wi-Fi and hot spots.

That didn't stop the keyboard warriors of social media from going in with the sarcasm!

I'm shocked, Dolce and Gabbana must stop using size 0 drones on the catwalk. What fashion needs is diversity; plus size helicopters. pic.twitter.com/QXmvwQA89r — Oliver Swann (@oliverswann) February 27, 2018

Cripes these catwalk models are so thin now you can hardly see them anymore..https://t.co/tGTGOMbeYC #Bluehand — The Area 🌐 #Bluehand (@BluehandArea) February 25, 2018

Let's be honest, everyone's talking about the drones and no one is giving those fancy designer bags any attention!