Dolce & Gabbana replace models with drones on the runway

MILAN, ITALY -- It's 2018 y'all and you're looking at the future of fashion!
Your eyes do not deceive you! Those are drones, holding purses, flying down a runway!
At Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana decided to debut their handbag collection with a drone show as a way to display the bags without well-dressed humans being a distraction.
The whole thing didn't take off with all the glitz and the glam! Apparently, the show was delayed a whole 45 minutes because the audience was asked to turn off their Wi-Fi and hot spots.
That didn't stop the keyboard warriors of social media from going in with the sarcasm!
Let's be honest, everyone's talking about the drones and no one is giving those fancy designer bags any attention!