DeSoto shop says ‘Black Panther’ influencing fashion, African pride

DeSOTO - Black Panther is breaking records at the box office -- all while making a cultural statement. Just check out social media. If you look at the hashtags, #WakandaForever and #BlackPantherSoLit -- you can see people getting all dressed up in African attire to head to the movies. And that has made a big impact at small boutiques that sell African clothing.

So Black Panther came out this weekend in Guyana, just thought I’d share some images of people showing out in support of the movie and our fellow Guyanese actresses @letitiawright @shauneywood 🇬🇾#BlackPantherSoLit #BlackPanther #wakandaforever #yesweareextra ✊🏽🙅🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0xOJa4ZJew — Alyssa Nurse✨ (@alyssa_nurse) February 25, 2018

My buddy getting his Everett Ross on and contributing to the culture! Ayyyy #wakandaforver #BlackPantherSoLit pic.twitter.com/l0eyNBg7Wl — Sam Stevquoah (@Stevquoahjr) February 18, 2018

Quiana McDaniel owns The House of Dasha, a boutique that sells African fashion in DeSoto, Texas. McDaniel says Black Panther has been good for business. Really good.

"Oh, my God, the sales are just amazing! We've always sold African attire before, but since the movie hit, our sales are up about 40%," she said.

The Marvel movie tells the story of a black superhero, who is also the King of Wakanda, a fictional African nation. Fashion is a big part of the movie, with bold colors and jewelry drawing inspiration from different parts of the continent.

Quiana showed us the most popular items she's sold since Black Panther hit theaters, like the look worn by stylist GooGoo Atkins, whose photo had about 7,000 likes.

"We gained about 1,200 followers on Instagram and our sales shot through the roof," Quiana said.

She says just as the fashion makes a statement about African pride, so does Black Panther. "It has made me extremely proud to see an African American movie reflect the African American community so positively....It warms my heart to see our culture being represented so well."