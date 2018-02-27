Dallas community seeks answers after gas explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A deadly house explosion rocked a Dallas neighborhood, and now the community is looking for answers.

"I think they're struggling, Atmos, to stay on top of what's going on," neighborhood evacuee Dave Clark said. "They're working very hard and I think we have to be grateful for that and patient with them. It is a bit of a mystery exactly where things are going and I'm not sure we have all of those answers."

The explosion took the life of a 12-year-old girl and injured a few of her family members. Now, the residents affected by the explosion met with several Dallas leaders to finally have a chance to ask their burning questions.

"They're doing a lot to react instead of be proactive about what happened," Joe Scott explained, who's parents live in the affected neighborhood. "There's no trust that it's going to be done correctly."

Meg Fahrenbrook is also one of the evacuees from the neighborhood, and said "For me, I have received good information. I feel like they have a plan in place. I still have a couple of questions about the safety of some of the houses."

Atmos Energy has restored natural gas service to over 70 homes so far and are in the process of replacing the natural gas mains one section at a time.

However, there's still a long road ahead before the wounds of the explosion are fully healed.

"I really feel sorry for the family. They had to lose a child for some action to be taken," a neighbor said.

"We don't want any community to go through the tragedy like you guys have again," Ravi Chhatre from NTSB added.