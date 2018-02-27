Dallas jewelry store begins in Uganda, changes lives everywhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - In 2004, an SMU student traveled to Uganda for a summer adventure and returned home with a lifelong passion for changing lives.

Brittany Underwood was inspired to create a jewelry store in Uganda that included necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more -- all handmade by women in need. Akola Jewelry expanded to Dallas in 2014 to help women here get a work opportunity at a living wage.

The store is changing lives right here in Dallas, and has truly re-designed lives in Uganda.

"We build training centers where women can work; we drilled 23 water wells in the communities we work in. And we do Akola Academy, which teaches women to use their income to create meaningful change," Underwood says.

In Uganda, Akola has helped 500 women and over 5,000 children in their communities. Here in DFW, over 100 women have earned a flexible living wage, thanks to Akola.

The best part about this jewelry is that 100% of the money goes back to the woman making the jewelry.

To make a direct donation or buy one of these incredible pieces of jewelry, visit AkolaProject.org.