Will Dallas face backlash over the NRA`s annual convention?

DALLAS -- Another day, another story about gun control. In the thick of it… the National Rifle Association Convention.

While some big name companies have been tweeting about cutting their ties with the NRA, that gun rights organization is headed to Dallas for its annual convention.

Thousands of people, including elected officials are hoping the city will get it moved somewhere else.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says, “I’ve been very clear that we have a contract with the NRA and we are good by our contracts but as a fiduciary of this city, we are not going to make deals and cut and run on them."

If the contract isn’t, or can't be broken, will Dallas face a backlash?

Chrysta Castaneda, a lawyer who also specializes in crisis communications says the city needs a plan. ”It's a lot to deal with, this is at the height of public opinion right now, everyone is thinking about it."

We've seen posts from Texans who want to get out of town that weekend to avoid it all.

Castaneda says, “Making sure that people are prepared to deal with protesters, people with highly opposed views coming into contact with one another."

The convention isn't until the first week of may, so there's still time for change, or at least a plan to keep everyone in Dallas safe... regardless of your thoughts on guns.

“Try to keep people at a respectful distance, allowing them to express their first amendment rights to speak, and at the same time make sure the situation is under control." says Castaneda.