WATCH: Firefighters rescue three kids from apartment fire in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- An apartment fire in Harris County required an intense rescue by firefighters early Monday morning, according to KHOU.

Video shows firefighters pulling three children to safety as their mother helped them get off their balcony. Flames can be seen spilling out just behind the family.

Chron reports that no injuries were reported, but 16 units were destroyed in the fire.

It was an all too familiar scenario for one resident of the complex. Margaret Williams, her husband and two daughters had already been through a fire once before. “Starting over is the hard part,” she told Chron. “I worked hard for everything in that house.”

No cause of the fire has been reported at this time.