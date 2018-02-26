Teenage girl fatally shot, sister injured while checking outside disturbance in South Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed one girl and injured another at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The suspect seen in the video was in the white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and white rear spoiler. Police say he fatally shot 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and seriously injured her 16-year-old sister just after 2:00 p.m Saturday as the girls looked out the window to check on a disturbance outside their apartment on Highland Hills Drive. They were shot through their second floor window from streel level.

Anyone with information on the shooting or if you recognize this suspect, contact Dallas police at 214-671-3701.