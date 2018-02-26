Southlake Carroll coach resigns, brings a focus to football coach salaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE — The drama at Southlake Carroll over head coach Hal Wasson has finally come to an end, with the football coach signing an agreement to resign from his post.

But it isn`t the details of potential UIL violations that led to the Dragons coach losing his job catching eyes today. It's the cost of his buyout! Wasson will reportedly receive his full contract amount, $165,000 over the next 16 months. That has folks talking about just how much a high school football coach is worth in Texas.

A study in the Star-Telegram last year found the average Texas football coach earns $98,668 every year. Compare that to the average teacher salary, which according to Indeed.com, is $48,308.

But Rena Honea, the president of Alliance/AFT, says we shouldn`t overlook everything that goes into these six figure salaries.

“Many of these coaches will be teachers in classrooms in addition to the coaching,” said Honea. “They work 16, 18 hour days, six sometimes seven days a week. They lose out a lot on family time on their own children`s activities because of the work that they do.”

So yeah, it`s a lot more complicated than just comparing the salary of science teacher and a head coach, especially when you factor in the revenue from tickets and merchandise that a great football program brings in.

But if you wanna give it a try for a hundred grand, well there`s a new opening at Southlake if you think you can win a few state titles!