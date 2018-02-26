Parents and neighbors hope for answers after repeated neighborhood gas issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Terrified parents dropped their kids off back at school in Northwest Dallas following a weekend full of gas leak evacuations and a deadly explosion.

Crews working on pipelines in front of foster elementary on Monday didn't bring any comfort.

"Right now we are concerned. We called and they said that they are open. So, we brung our kids but we`re still concerned because they are digging out in front of the school. So, we`re still wondering what`s going on here?" a dad said before dropping off his child at the school.

"Well, I've lived here all my life in this neighborhood and it`s terrifying to me," nearby neighbor Belinda Rodriguez said.

It started on Friday when an entire neighborhood and more than 700 students were evacuated following an explosion that claimed the life of 12 year old Linda Rogers.

Then, Sunday night, about 90 apartments were evacuated because of a gas leak less than half a mile away from the explosion. Atmos Energy is providing hotel vouchers for those families.

"I know it's an inconvenience for us because we had to take only whatever we can but now we are, kind of, safe," the dad said.

It's temporary comfort for some but continued fears for others as the community waits for answers. The NTSB is still investigating the explosion and Atmos is still working to restore gas service to the neighborhoods.

"I hope that whatever is going on, they can take care of it pretty quickly so everybody can have some piece of mind," Rodriguez said.