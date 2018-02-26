New Dallas Mavericks CEO addresses sexual assault drama

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have been making headlines, and it ain’t for their winning streak, or lack their of!

Last week, the organization came under fire after a former CEO was accused of sexual harassment and a former writer was accused of domestic violence. On Monday, when it came time to talk, Mav’s owner Mark Cuban stayed pretty hush on the whole thing.

“Today’s not the time for me to talk about anything,” Cuban said.

To help sweep up the mess is new interim CEO Cynthia Marshall, a former AT&T executive.

“I want to say thank you to the women who raised their voices and told their stories,” Marshall said during the presser. “When I met with Mark last week, he had passion about this and about the culture and about making sure this never happens again, and I told him I shared that passion for a lot of reasons.”

When talking about the investigation, Marshall added, “Allegations will be thoroughly investigated and any required disciplinary action will be administered swiftly. We are determined to come out better because of this.”

Let’s just hope the Mavericks can get this whole mess straightened out so they can start focusing on making baskets instead.