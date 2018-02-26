Majic Mic 🎤: Old-school boomboxes making a comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I've recently talked about how what`s "old is new again". For instance, vinyl has made a comeback and even cassettes tapes. While I'm very excited about those comebacks I'm even more excited about another comeback: boomboxes!

This makes me wanna channel my inner LL Cool J or Radio Raheem. If you wanted any street cred, the big clunky, large speaker shoulder-resting, audio system was a must have in the 70`s and 80`s. Even though you may have a hard time going to the major electronic stores finding one with just a few keystrokes online, you could be transported back in time.

What`s also interesting is that the enthusiasm for boomboxes isn't just an American trend. For some reason audio enthusiast in Asia are going crazy for these obnoxious music machines. According to an article in the South China Morning Post, boomboxes are regaining popularity with nostalgic older generations and curious millennials.

If you have an old boombox, you could dust it off, get it refurbished and get paid! I was recently on Ebay and could not believe how much some of these old machines are fetching.

Makes me want to grab my Kangol and gold rope chain!