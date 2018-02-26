Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence and fighting deputies

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Actress Heather Locklear found herself locked up with a new head shot after an alleged brawl with both her boyfriend and then fighting with police.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived at Locklear’s Thousand Oaks, California home, they found evidence showing she had injured her boyfriend. The actress is accused of then becoming violent and kicking three deputies.

Locklear’s brother called police during an argument between the 56-year-old and her boyfriend, 56-year-old Chris Heisser, according to TMZ.

She was booked on one count of domestic violence, a felony, and three counts of battery of emergency personnel, which are misdemeanor offenses. She is scheduled to appear in court March 13.

Best known for TV roles on Dynasty, TJ Hooker, Melrose Place, and Spin City, Locklear was arrested in 2012 after a fight with then-fiance Jack Wagner. She’s been married twice, first to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and then Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she shares a daughter, Ava Elizabeth Sambora.

TMZ reports Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested early Monday morning for DUI, just hours after Locklear’s arrest.