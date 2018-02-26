Dallas police search for critical missing person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing and critical person. DPD is looking Mitchel Grant, seen in the video.

Grant is 51 years-old and was last seen on foot February 13, following some sort of disturbance. He has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and liver disease and may be in need of medical attention.

Mitchel Grant is 5'8", weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing black clothing.

If you have any information, contact the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268 or call 911.