Attacks continue in Syria despite ceasefire resolution vote

DAMASCUS, SYRIA -- Bombs continued to rain down in Syria on Monday despite the United Nations security council vote on a 30 day ceasefire.

More than 500 people have died in Ghouta in just the past week. At least 24 more have died since the vote.

Activists say the Syrian government is using loopholes in the resolution to continue the attacks, claiming the resolution doesn't specify a start day.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley blamed the Russians for stalling on the resolution vote.

"In the three days it took us to adopt this resolution, how many mothers lost their kids to the bombing and the shelling? How many more images did we need to see of fathers holding their dead children? And after all of this time, hardly anything has changed in the resolution except a few words and some commas," Haley said.

This is supposed to be an opportunity for emergency aid workers to come in and help evacuate the wounded in some of the hardest-hit areas. But for some residents, 30 days will never be enough to recover from all the damage that's already been done.

After six years in the war zone, the only question is: when will it end?