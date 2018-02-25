Mexican President cancels U.S. trip after call with Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- An official trip to the White House is off after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto had a tense phone call with President Trump on February 20th.

The fight was reportedly over Trump's refusal to publicly affirm Mexico’s position on a border wall. Nieto was looking for Trump's acknowledgment that Mexico will not pay for the wall. Of course, he didn't get that.

The meeting was planned for March but it looks like strained relations with our neighbors to the South are keeping that from happening.

But this isn't the first time the President's quarrel, Trump and Nieto had the same fight earlier this year. Although, White House staffers say this most recent call was less hostile, but not more productive.

They say fences make good neighbors, but in this case, the fence might create more problems.