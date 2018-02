Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Two days after a deadly house explosion on Espanola Drive comes new evacuations in the surrounding neighborhood. At least 90 units at Chapel Creek Apartments off Hidalgo Drive were evacuated for a possible gas leak. This makes four gas-related incidents in the past week.

@DallasFireRes_q personnel at 3410 Hidalgo Dr helping to evacuate apartment complex in NW @CityOfDallas after @atmosenergy discovered gas leak during ongoing survey following Fridays #HouseExplosion. Approximately 90 units evacuated. @DallasOEM @DallasPD https://t.co/gDLsutreye — DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) February 25, 2018

On Sunday night a house fire on Eaton Drive, which is also in the same neighborhood, prompted evacuations for more than a dozen homes. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue the fire was not gas related.