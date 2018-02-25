Curling craze hits DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — It’s the coolest sport in the country right now. The Olympics have fired people up for curling, and even here in Texas it seems everyone wants to give it a shot.

“It’s been unbelievable these last 48 hours,” said John Lambert, the president of the DFW Curling Club. “Excitement here at the club has become exponential, everyone is requesting when we’re going to have Learn to Curls and corporate events are blowing up so it’s been kind of cool.

Over at the Dr Pepper StarCenter in Farmer’s Branch the DFW Curling Club has been pushing stones and sweeping since 2002, but Team USA’s miracle run to Gold has brought out a whole new group of curlers, and John and crew are here to educate them. And yes, it’s harder than it looks!

“So we’ve got three Learn to Curls coming out today where people have signed up, we usually try to get eighty people per class,” Lambert explained. “They’ll come out, we’ll teach them the basics, we talk to them about safety, we talk to them about the basics of curling, and we have them out there throwing rocks.”

But how are we going to keep the curling craze rolling in the four years between winter Olympics?

“That’s the golden question that every single club in America, Canada and the rest of the world asks themselves every Olympic season,” Lambert said. “We have four week classes immediately after the Olympic season, and another four weeks with an advanced class after that and the once that’s done that leads into our summer leagues and then into our fall leagues and then hopefully we’ve done our job, gotten people hooked and they become members of our club and the rest is history.”

Hey who knows, with a gold medal coming back home, maybe soon curling rinks will replace baseball diamonds and we’ll have a new national pastime on our hands. For now though, let’s just try not to slip on the ice!