Keeping guns from domestic abusers: Dallas Mayor talks issues with county program

DALLAS, TX-- After the most recent mass shooting in Florida, most people are concerned with who should be allowed to carry weapons.

While school districts around the U.S. are working to make sure our kids are safe, the city of Dallas is also concerned with keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

"Domestic violence, domestic assaults involving a gun is 12 times more likely that that person will be killed if there's a gun as opposed to some other weapon in the house," Dallas County DA Faith Johnson said.

Johnson and Mayor Mike Rawlings came together Friday to talk about issues with the Dallas County Gun Surrender Program.

"This program is not producing the desired results," Mayor Rawlings said. "We wanted to have a couple of thousands of guns confiscated by this time and we've only had about a hundred."

If the program doesn't work, the mayor is afraid it will lead to bigger issues in the future.

"I do not want one of these domestic violence criminals to walk into a Dallas school or a Dallas church and commit a mass murder because we didn't do our job," he said.

Now, DA Johnson says she's doing everything she can to keep that from happening.

"One of the things we're doing is we're holding hearings to make certain that the judges know whether or not that particular abuser has a gun in his possession," she said. "We're also getting abusers to sign off on affidavits swearing that they do not have guns."

The county hopes by jumping in front of the gun, it can save lives.