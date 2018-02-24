Displaced residents allowed back in homes after deadly house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- After a deadly house explosion killed a 12 year old girl in Dallas an entire neighborhood of displaced residents can finally go home.

"They rushed to our door and knocked and said we have to leave so we grabbed anything that we could anything that was necessary and left to a nearby hotel," one resident told NewsFix.

For safety concerns Atmos Energy's and Dallas Fire- Rescue made mandatory evacuations near Espanola Dr. where where a house blew up killing Linda Rogers and injuring her family members.

Since the evacuations Atmos performed gas-leak surveys in the area and say they'll restore services this week.

The cause of the explosion has not been released.