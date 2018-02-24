Companies break ties with NRA following social media backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems the latest mass shooting in Florida was "a smoking gun" and sparked even more debate about gun control.

Now, a handful of major companies say they're cutting ties with the NRA. Social media seems to be a powerful weapon right now.

On Twitter, #BoycottNRA is trending and some companies are listening. Symantec, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and First National Bank of Omaha have all said they are breaking up with the association.

Symantec tweeted Friday morning saying it has stopped its discount program with the NRA.

Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association. — Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018

Enterprise is responding to it's customers who have reached out about the company's partnership with the NRA saying: "Thanks for contacting us. Alamo, National, and Enterprise ended the program -- effective march 26".

Thanks for contacting us. Alamo, National, and Enterprise ended the program – effective March 26. John — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

First National Bank of Omaha also fired back with a tweet that said: "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA."

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

Those companies aren't alone. The list is growing.

Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. — Wyndham Rewards (@WyndhamRewards) February 23, 2018

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

NRA Members are losing all sorts of benefits right now but the organization isn't saying much about it.

It is, however, defending itself on twitter using #DefendTheSecond.

It's "all guns blazing" right now, and it doesn't seem like either side will be standing down anytime soon.