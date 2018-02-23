White House went on lockdown after driver strikes security barrier

WASHINGTON - The White House went on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier on Friday afternoon.
The vehicle hit the barrier around 2:30p.
President Trump had just held a news conference with Australia Prime minister Malcolm Turnball.
The Secret Service sent out a number of tweets during the incident.
The woman driving the vehicle has been arrested.
According to the Secret Service, President Trump was never in danger and no shots were fired during the vehicle crash incident.