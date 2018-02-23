White House went on lockdown after driver strikes security barrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - The White House went on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The vehicle hit the barrier around 2:30p.

President Trump had just held a news conference with Australia Prime minister Malcolm Turnball.

The Secret Service sent out a number of tweets during the incident.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The woman driving the vehicle has been arrested.

According to the Secret Service, President Trump was never in danger and no shots were fired during the vehicle crash incident.