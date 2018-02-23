Ted Cruz makes ‘The Simpsons’ reference at CPAC, Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland - President Trump is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference this morning but senator Ted Cruz's moment at CPAC in which he compared the two political parties to a certain cartoon family has gone viral.

Cruz has mentioned his love of "The Simpsons" before. So, during his remarks, an interviewer made reference to a Simpsons episode where Homer buys a handgun to protect his family.

When Homer brings up the Constitutional right to bear arms, his daughter, Lisa, argues the Second Amendment is a relic from an earlier time.

That's when Cruz said,"I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge."

Cruz found out fast you don't reference cartoons when talking politics.

Simpson's showrunner, Al Jean, took to Twitter after the comment, tweeting:

Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.

Many people also pointed out that Marge is against Homer buying the gun in the episode and refers to the NRA as "gun nuts."

Homer is also an incredibly irresponsible gun owner, seeing as he uses it to turn on the TV, hides it in the freezer where Bart finds it and begins to play with it and pulls it on a robber, only to have the guy take it from him.

Also fun fact, Lisa Simpson was elected president at one point in the series. She replaced Donald Trump, who caused a budget crisis that Lisa inherits.