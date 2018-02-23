Teachers create #ArmMeWith hashtag to combat teachers having guns in classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest hashtag movement to take the internet by storm comes from two teachers, one of which was close to someone at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Olivia Bertels and Brittany Wheaton have started the hashtag #ArmMeWith to combat the idea that teachers being armed with guns will keep schools safe, instead the #ArmMeWith movement focuses on the things teachers feel will make their classrooms better for the students and that does not include guns. Teachers have been holding up signs with the hashtag to spread the word.

This movement already has over 5,000 posts on Instagram and is making its way to Twitter.