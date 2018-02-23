Shaquem Griffin wins Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX -- You don't have to know football to know about this inspirational player!

Shaquem Griffin won The Inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award: an award that honors college football players who show leadership on and off the field.

"I'm blessed and I'm honored to be here," Griffin said. "I mean it's exciting. I'm making sure I enjoy every single second of this, of this moment. I'm happy to be here."

Shaquem played for the University of Central Florida alongside his twin brother, Shaquill.

Last home game with bro thanking the man above for blessing me with the opportunity to play with my brother!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TqTm1lHjsb — shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) November 17, 2016

However, the twins have one very special difference: Shaquem only has one hand, but that hasn't slowed him down on the field!

"Anything that comes to you, never comes easy, especially if it's something that you want really bad," Griffin explained. "It'll never come easy. I think everything I went through is worth it and if I had to do it again, I'd definitely do it again."

The hard work he put on the field shows because he was officially invited to this years NFL combine!

Now, he hopes to be the first player with one hand to be drafted to the NFL, and join his brother on the professional turf.

Me and @shaquillg have spent Fridays & Saturdays ballin together. Can’t wait to do it on Sundays ✊🏾🙏🏾 #AgainstAllOdds #BuiltByUCF pic.twitter.com/0Os8oN2AHs — shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) December 11, 2017

Who knows, maybe Dem Boys will pick him up!