Parents protest against not to install metal detectors in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky - In light of the shooting in Parkland, Florida and others like it, parents, teachers, lawmakers, and students alike have all wondered how to protect kids on school property.

Some have suggested arming teachers. Another suggestion floated around installing metal detectors in schools.

On school district in Kentucky had the opportunity to do just that, but they've refused. And now, parents and teachers are protesting.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Laurel County Board of Education earlier this week, hours after school officials turned down a local lawyer's offer to pay for detectors to be placed in schools.

"You just never know what's going to happen," parent Ashley Boggs said. "And you see... now you are seeing every day on the news... there's a new shooting or a new threat and I don't think we could be... I think we can be more prepared."

In a statement, the school superintendent says metal detectors may be one of several options the district will consider in the future, but may not be the best option at this time.

He listed several concerns in a statement, namely that screening each and every student would take a good amount of time, causing students to be lined up outside the building, making them even more vulnerable.

While some have agreed with the superintendent on time efficiency, many parents are still petitioning for the metal detectors, especially in the light of last week's shooting.