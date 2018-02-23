North Texas school resource officers say they’re prepared for any threats to student safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE- School districts in North Texas say they're trained and ready to handle any threats to student safety in wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"This is the job that we signed up to do," said Sgt. Chris Weis of the Grand Prairie Police Department "We're ready to take any kind of action that we need to at any time."

New information has come out that the armed resource officer in the Florida shooting took position outside of the school, and never went in the to take on the shooter. Instead he stayed outside for about 4 of the 6 minutes that the shooting lasted.

Grand Prairie officers say, their team has trained to do the exact opposite.

"If there's any kind of threat whatsoever, our SRO's are trained to go directly to there and not give up ground and retreat," Weis said.

Even President Trump has argued that schools may need to have armed teachers on campus, an approach that districts like Argyle ISD have adopted in recent years.

Meanwhile, law enforcement teams in Grand Prairie say, regardless of who's packing on campus, their officers are armed and ready to take care of anyone trying to harm students or staff.

"We've all been through an active shooter training course," Weis said. "You get the job knowing that things like that are going to happen, so at all times you have to be prepared for anything that could come around."