How one Kylie Jenner tweet cost Snapchat a billion dollars

VENICE, CA -- The power of the internet is no joke!

Snapchat is seeing that first hand after Kylie Jenner tweeted this to her 24.5 million Twitter followers about the not-so-popular update:

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Right after that comment, Snapchat's stock tanked, a lot! We're talking a $1.5 billion loss in market value.

A little later, Jenner posted this, but the damage had already been done:

still love you tho snap ... my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Jenner wasn't the only one unhappy with the redesign. Remember the petition someone made trying to get Snapchat to remove the update? You know, the one that now has over one million signatures?

Well Snapchat noticed, and responded saying, "We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many...This new foundation is just the beginning, and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone."

Meaning, users are stuck with it!

We'll probably never know whether or not Snapchat's stock plummet was because of their response or Kylie Jenner's influence, but it'll take a lot more than a new update and a good word to fix the damage.