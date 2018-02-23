Fort Worth jewelry thief caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Take a good look at your screen! Do you recognize this man?

Police say he stole $300 worth of rings and bracelets from a jewelry tray at the Jersey Lilly Silver and Stone store at 104 E. Exchange Ave. in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Store security video clearly shows the man taking the jewelry and sticking it in his pockets.

Investigators say the Hispanic man was wearing a maroon baseball cap, a dark blue hoodie sweatshirt, and white sneakers as he stole one ring and three bracelets.

If you recognize the man, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4260.