Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie in the works, but it’s not what you think

There's apparently going to be a Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie. Yes, a movie about the popular chip.

"Flamin' Hot' will be a biopic about Richard Montanez, the creator of the popular snack food. This guy's story is amazing.

He started as a janitor at a Frito Lay plant in California in 1976.

Montanez eventually worked his up the company's food chain and was inspired to add chili spices to Cheetos after he saw someone add butter, chili, and cheese to a cup of corn.

Montanez was able to sell Frito Lay's president on the idea and thus Flamin' Hot Cheetos were born.

Montanez later became a pioneer in multicultural marketing for the company.